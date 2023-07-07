J&K govt establishes a hi-tech Control Centre for real-time surveillance of the Amarnath Yatra routes

For the first time, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has established a digital hi-tech Command Control Centre to ensure real-time surveillance of the Amarnath Yatra routes. This initiative is aimed at facilitating a smooth and well-managed pilgrimage.

The Amarnath Yatra is known to be a challenging pilgrimage for Hindus, and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has been tirelessly working to make every aspect of the yatra easier for the pilgrims. In line with this, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir ordered the establishment of the hi-tech Command Control Centre.

The Command Control Centre operates with the participation of around 60 personnel from approximately 20 government departments, who work tirelessly day and night. These departments include the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, NDRF, SDRF, Health, PHE, PDD, Telecom, and many others.

To ensure comprehensive monitoring, there are approximately 17 PTZ High Definition 360-degree view cameras positioned along the routes from the base camps to the cave. Additionally, multiple static cameras have been strategically placed at important locations in both the Baltal and Chandanwari base camps.

“This integrated command control centre is a one-stop solution. We are monitoring the yatra using technology in a dynamic way. It has really helped us in making immediate decisions. For example, if there is a problem on the yatra route due to weather conditions, we can intervene from the centre. In case of an earthquake, the command centre will provide the emergency contact number for the pilgrims to call. It is a comprehensive solution, and officials from various departments, such as fire services and the army, are present here. In the event of a disaster, we can take effective action,” stated V K Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Every pilgrim participating in the Amarnath Yatra has been provided with an RFID (radio frequency identification) number. This enables the authorities to track the location of the pilgrims as they undertake the pilgrimage from the base camps.

The digital hi-tech Command Control Centre will play a crucial role in identifying medical emergencies, potential disasters, locating missing individuals, and facilitating their recovery.

“In some cases, groups of pilgrims get separated. The centre can assist in locating them, even if they don’t have their RFID number. We can track them using their Aadhaar number or name. RFID technology ensures the security of the pilgrims, and it allows us to take action in case of any misbehavior. The camera quality is excellent, and the cameras are monitored by the Amarnath shrine board, police, and the Lieutenant Governor. Everyone is held accountable,” added Bidhuri.

According to government estimates, approximately 80,000 pilgrims have completed the Amarnath Yatra within the first six days.