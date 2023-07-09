Critical Root Dismissal Leaves Ashes Third Test Hanging

The third Ashes Test has witnessed a constant exchange of momentum, and Joe Root’s dismissal just before lunch on Sunday dealt a blow to England’s chances. With the team at 153/4 on day four, they still needed 98 runs for victory.

The stakes were high for England, as a loss would mean Australia retaining the Ashes with two Tests remaining. The early dismissals of Ben Duckett (23) and Moeen Ali (5), who was promoted to No. 3, added to the nerves prevailing at Headingley.

Zak Crawley, displaying good form, contributed to England’s progress before falling for 44 with an edge to the slips. Harry Brook joined fellow Yorkshireman Root on their home ground.

Root initially showed promise with his shots, but an unfortunate glove to wicketkeeper Alex Carey ended his innings at 21. This brought Ben Stokes, the hero of the memorable 2019 Headingley Test, to the crease.

As the players prepare to resume after lunch, Root’s absence will be keenly felt. Brook, still appearing uneasy on 40, will be accompanied by the skipper. England may once again rely on Root’s leadership and determination to overcome the challenges and secure a vital victory.