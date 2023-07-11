Third raid conducted by IT officials to properties linked to Senthil Balaji

On Tuesday, Income Tax (IT) officers raided homes associated with Minister Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar in Karur. This is the third raid carried out in Karur by IT officials. Income Tax officials began the raid with tight security from Central Paramilitary personnel. The investigation began at the home of Mani (a) Subramani, owner of the Kongu Mess restaurant in the Rayanur section of the Karur Corporation. The search was carried out by five cops in two vehicles.

The IT raids in Karur began on May 26 in locations associated with Minister Senthil Balaji and lasted 8 days. Following this, a two-day raid was conducted on June 23rd, and a few houses were sealed. For the third time, IT officials resumed raids in Karur on Tuesday, backed by central paramilitary personnel. Mani (a) Subramani, the owner of Ashok Kumar’s close associate Kongu Mess restaurant, is being raided by officials in Rayanur.