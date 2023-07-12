Ludhiana-based university comes up with a new wheat variety that can reduce risk of type-2 diabetes

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in India has conducted research focusing on the quality of food rather than just its quantity, emphasizing nutritional security alongside food security. As a result, the university has developed a new wheat variety called PBW RS1, which is rich in amylose starch, hence the abbreviation “RS” for resistant starch.

Resistant starch is known to reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Consuming chapatis made from this wheat variety is said to result in a gradual and moderate increase in glucose levels, as reported by The Indian Express. Experts have previously highlighted the unique functional properties and nutritional value of high-amylose starch in food applications. This type of starch is resistant to enzymatic digestion in the gastrointestinal tract and contains a higher fraction of resistant starch, which leads to a slower release of glucose into the bloodstream. The slower digestion process also promotes a feeling of satiety.

Trials conducted by the university over four years revealed that PBW RS1 has a total starch content comparable to other wheat varieties, ranging from 66-70 percent. However, it contains a significantly higher amount of resistant starch at 30.3 percent, compared to only 7.5-10 percent in other varieties like PBW 550, PBW 725, HD 3086, and PBW 766.

Achla Sharma, the principal wheat breeder at PAU, explained that chapatis and biscuits made from the whole grain flour of PBW RS1 also have a lower glycemic index, which indicates decreased starch digestibility. This attribute can help reduce the prevalence of diet-related diseases such as obesity and type-2 diabetes.

The report highlighted a concern regarding the average grain yield of PBW RS1 from PAU’s field trials, which recorded 43.18 quintals per hectare. This figure falls below Punjab’s average yield of 48 quintals, which has reached 52 quintals in some years.

Dr. Satbir Singh Gosal, the vice-chancellor of PAU, acknowledged the productivity challenge but emphasized that PBW RS1 should be recognized as a special-trait variety with a higher price point to incentivize farmers to grow it. The idea of marketing it as a flour with special qualities has been proposed to Markfed, the Punjab State Cooperative Supply & Marketing Federation.

PAU is renowned for its contribution to the Green Revolution and was ranked as India’s top state agricultural university in 2023 according to the National Institute Ranking Framework.