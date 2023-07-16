Simple tips to reduce stress during pregnancy

Several studies suggest that stress affects not only pregnant women but also their babies.

Stress can affect a child’s overall growth and development. Children born from mothers who had stress during the pregnancy period have found to have higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol. This can lead to anxiety and social withdrawal in children. The child may feel lonely and avoid interacting with others.

Pregnant women need to practice deep breathing regularly. Abdominal breathing can be helpful for women. Doing this can help slow down the heart rate and calm you down. Pregnant women can exercise 5 days a week without stopping. They should try to talk to a gynaecologist before following any fitness routine.

During pregnancy, women should avoid stressing over small things. Try to do what you love. Engage in activities such as painting, gardening, cooking or listening to music.

Mothers should practice ‘kangaroo care’. ‘Kangaroo care’ is a method of caring the newborn. Children with low birth weight are treated in this way. The baby is attached to the parent’s chest. Kangaroo care can help ensure the health and well-being of both premature and full-term babies.