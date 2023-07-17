ISSF Shotgun World Cup: India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman bags bronze medal

Rome: in shooting, India’s Prithviraj Tondaiman bagged the bronze medal in the men’s trap event at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup Lonato 2023 in Italy . Prithviraj Tondaiman finished third in the final with 34 points. Britain’s Nathan Hales won the gold medal with 49 points while Qi Ying of the Republic of China bagged the silver medal with 48 points.

Prithviraj Tondaiman’s bronze was India’s only medal at the Lonato shooting meet. This was his second individual ISSF World Cup medal. Earlier in March, he had a won a bronze in Doha.

India finished ninth in the medals tally at Lonato. The USA topped medal tally with two golds and one silver. The ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Italy was a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.