No response to 3 letters to Manipur authorities: NCW Chief

Faced with criticism for failing to investigate the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairman Rekha Sharma confirmed on Friday that she had written three times to the authorities in the state but had received no answer.

Letters expressing worry about violence against women were purportedly sent on May 19, May 29, and June 19. On July 20, she wrote to the state’s Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh. Sharma shared three letters with the media to clear the air about allegations that she received a complaint about the occurrence but did nothing about it. After the horrifying footage was shared on social media, the NCW initiated an investigation.

“We are in contact with officers from Manipur. There was not one specific complaint, but there were many, and they came from people outside of India and Manipur.” First, it had to be determined whether or not what was written was accurate. Manipur’s administration must clarify, and if true, action must be taken. “As a result, we wrote to them,” she explained.

She further stated that she has raised the issue of violence against women three times in the last three months with Manipur officials. Sharma further stated that on May 29, she conveyed concerns received by a group in Manipur to the state’s Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi and DGP P Doungel. In that letter, she emphasised the need of respecting the dignity and fundamental rights of all women and girls.