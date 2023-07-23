6 killed, over 20 injured after bus collides with lorry in Andhra’s Kadapa

Kadapa Six people were killed and more than 20 passengers were injured after Road Transport Corporation bus going towards Chennai collided with a lorry in Kadapa district, police said on Saturday. Police said that four people traveling in the RTC bus died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries on their way to the hospital.

