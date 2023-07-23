Triumph to launch Tiger 900 Aragon Editions soon: Details

Mumbai: British premium motorcycle brand, Triumph Motorcycles will soon launch its special edition Adventure Bikes in the Indian market. The Tiger 900 Rally and the 900 GT Aragon Editions have already been listed on the company’s official website.

Both versions of the Triumph Tiger 900 Aragon Edition come powered with the standard 888cc inline-3, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces 94 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition gets Marzocchi inverted front forks (USD Forks) and a single rear mono-shock. The bike is built around a tubular steel chassis which has a bolt-on subframe and has 21-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels. The Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition comes with 21-inch front spoked wheels and 17-inch rear spoked wheels.

The Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Aragon Edition comes either in a Matte Phantom Black, Matte Graphite, or a Crystal White finish. These colours are available with Racing Yellow accents. The Tiger 900 GT Aragon Edition can be availed in Diablo Red, Matte Phantom Black, or Crystal White colours.