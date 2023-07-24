Police report finding scissors in stomach of Kozhikode medical student; Harshina to persist with agitation.

Police conclude investigation into medical negligence case at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, involving scissors left in woman’s stomach post C-section.

Harshina Malayil Kulangara, the victim, expresses determination to continue her agitation until she receives complete justice. She has been protesting in front of the Kozhikode MCH, seeking accountability for the traumatic incident and a timely resolution.

A medical board will convene on August 1, consisting of experts from various fields to further assess the case and provide insights into the medical negligence incident.

The complaint filed to the City Police Commissioner lists the medical college maternity department superintendent and two Gynaecology department heads as accused in the case under the Medical Negligence Act.

Harshina’s ordeal began after her third C-section in 2017 when she experienced severe pain, repeated infections, and had to undergo additional surgeries. It was only in September 2022 that a private hospital doctor discovered and removed a pair of 12 cm-long steel surgical scissors from her abdomen.

She demands full disclosure of investigation reports and appropriate compensation for the trauma she endured. The medical college authorities denied the scissors were theirs, leading to further frustration for Harshina.

Despite the cabinet’s offer of Rs 2 lakh compensation and an investigation by the home department, Harshina remained unsatisfied as the police were already conducting their probe. The subsequent inquiries initiated by the health department failed to determine the source of the scissors, leaving her quest for justice ongoing.