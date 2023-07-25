Know signs of toxic relationship

In a healthy relationship, everything just kind of works. In a toxic relationship, you might consistently feel drained or unhappy after spending time with your partner.

Here are 10 important signs of a toxic relationship.

Mutual Respect Is Lacking: Mutual respect is one of the most important aspects of any healthy relationship. If your partner is constantly belittling or criticizing you, or if they don’t take your opinion into consideration, then this could be a sign of a toxic relationship.

Disregard For Boundaries: Respect for boundaries is essential for any healthy relationship. If your partner crosses boundaries that you’ve discussed and established then this could be a sign of a toxic relationship.

Emotional Manipulation: Emotional manipulation is a common tactic used in toxic relationships. If your partner is trying to make you feel guilty or ashamed in order to get what they want, then this a sign of a toxic relationship.

Gaslighting: Gaslighting is another common tactic used in toxic relationships. This involves your partner attempting to manipulate you into believing things that are not true or questioning your sanity or memory.

Excessive Jealousy: Excessive jealousy can quickly become toxic.

Controlling Behaviours: Controlling behaviours can also be a sign of a toxic relationship. If your partner tries to control every aspect of your life, this could be a sign that they are trying to manipulate and dominate the relationship.

Lack Of Trust: Trust is essential for any healthy relationship and if it is lacking then this could be an indicator of a toxic relationship.

Blame Shifting: Blame shifting is when one person tries to put all the responsibility on their partner instead of taking ownership of their own actions and feelings. If your partner does this on a regular basis, then this could be a sign of toxic relationship.

Unpredictable Moods: Unpredictable moods can also be an indication of a toxic relationship. If your partner has sudden mood swings, this could be an indication that they lack emotional control and are unable to manage their own feelings and emotions properly.

Abusive Behaviours: If your partner abuses you physically, emotionally or psychologically then that could be an indication that the relationship is toxic.