US Justice Department files a lawsuit against the state of Texas for placing anti-migrant buoys in the Rio Grande river

The US Justice Department has taken legal action against the state of Texas for placing anti-migrant buoys in the Rio Grande river, near the border with Mexico. According to the department, these large orange buoys obstruct river navigation and lack federal permissions. However, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has staunchly defended the installation, asserting his power to protect the state’s “sovereign” interests.

The situation has escalated tensions as Abbott accuses President Joe Biden of failing to enforce federal immigration laws, resulting in migrants risking their lives in the dangerous waters of the Rio Grande River. The dispute reflects broader issues surrounding border security and the flow of migrants.

Recently, a series of buoys was installed in the Rio Grande River, a popular crossing point for migrants, along with large barriers of razor wire on the shore. The Justice Department raises concerns about these measures posing threats to navigation, public safety, and humanitarian aspects. Reports indicate that some migrants have become entangled in the razor wire, necessitating rescue operations. Additionally, a leaked memo from the US Customs and Border Protection suggests that the state-placed razor wire has hindered their border patrol operations.

Governor Abbott stands firm against the objections from the Biden administration and maintains his authority to safeguard Texas’ interests through the implementation of the buoys. He criticizes the administration in a letter to President Biden for not fulfilling its responsibilities to address the flow of migrants across the Mexico border. Abbott emphasizes that enforcing federal immigration laws would prevent migrants from risking their lives in the perilous waters of the Rio Grande River.

In response to Abbott’s defiance, the US Justice Department initiates legal action by filing a lawsuit in a federal court in Austin, Texas. The suit alleges that the barrier violates the US Rivers and Harbors Act, which seeks to protect public waterways under the oversight of the Army Corps of Engineers. The department argues that Texas was required to obtain permission from the Army Corps of Engineers before placing any structure or barrier in the Rio Grande. Consequently, they seek a court order to have Abbott remove the barrier.

Jaime Esparza, the federal prosecutor in Austin, underscores the importance of adhering to both domestic and international laws and policies to ensure the safety and security of everyone living, working, and traveling along the river. He emphasizes that these laws cannot be ignored.

The dispute between Texas and the US government brings attention to the complexities of border security and the challenges of managing migrant flows. The legal battle’s unfolding and its impact on broader immigration and border region issues remain to be seen.