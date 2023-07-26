Thalapathy Vijay to Co-Star with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’?

The highly-anticipated project ‘Jawan’, directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to generate excitement as new developments emerge. Alongside introducing Nayanthara to Bollywood, the film is rumored to include a special cameo appearance by the renowned South Indian superstar, Thalapathy Vijay.

The internet has been buzzing with speculations about Thalapathy Vijay’s role in the film since its announcement. Recently, the film’s choreographer confirmed the exciting news, although the official announcement from the makers is still pending, adding to the heightened anticipation.

What adds to the allure of this collaboration is the reported fact that Thalapathy Vijay decided to be a part of ‘Jawan’ without charging a fee, showcasing the strong camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. This revelation highlights the mutual respect and admiration between the stars, making fans even more eager to witness their on-screen magic in this adrenaline-pumping action sequence.