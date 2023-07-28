Arrest warning for Congress leader over Lord Krishna ‘Love Jihad’ parallel

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned state Congress president Bhupen Bora that if a police case is filed against Bora for hurting religious sentiments, he will be arrested. He also urged the Congress leader not to drag Lord Krishna to controversy.

Earlier Congress leader Bhupen Bora had drew a parallel between ‘love jihad’ and Lord Krishna and Rukmini’s love story. He said this while commenting on the Golaghat triple murder case. On Monday, a 25-year-old man killed his wife and her parents and later surrendered before the police. Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that this was a case of ‘love jihad’ as the husband was Muslim and the wife a Hindu.

‘All is fair in love and war. There has been cross marriages going on since history, even among Kings since Mahabharata (sic). The main story in Mahabharata is that Gandhari’s family didn’t want her to marry Dhritarashtra. Bhisma Pitamah forced the marriage between them. Shakuni’s brother was imprisoned, and later the mama took revenge. That is also love jihad. Gandhari’s family objected, and as such she wore a cloth over her eyes. When Krishna came to take Rukmini, Arjun came in a different roop. The chief minister should not harp about marriages between people of different religions and communities in today’s age,’ said Bhupen Bora as reply to CM’s love jihad claim.

‘We do not want to take the step of arresting people but if Lord Krishna is dragged into controversy, several ‘sanatani’ people will file cases in police stations and then how will I stop the police from taking action? Secondly, what is love jihad? When a girl is married by false identity and is forced to change her religion after marriage. Lord Krishna never asked Rukmini to change her religion. If someone files a case against a person for making such comments, he will be arrested,’ Sarma said, without naming Bora.

‘I call upon the Congress also not to bring Lord Krishna into any controversy. If the Congress keeps going against the Hindus, their last address will be mosques and madrasas. But maybe they will be removed from there too by the AIUDF, and they will be left with nowhere to go,’ the Assam CM said.

Meanwhile, Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday apologised over his controversial remark about Lord Krishna. ‘Last night, my ancestors visited me in my dream and helped me to see my error regarding the remarks. I was instructed to go to the namghar and pray. Himanta Biswa Sarma is not a threat to me. My only concern is that my comments might not have been well received by the Vaishnavite community,’ said the Congress leader.