August 4 marks the start of 6-day Int’l Documentary & Short Film Fest.

Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic experience at the 15th IDSFFK starting on August 4. The six-day festival will showcase 300 films across various categories, including documentaries, short films, animation, and more. Notable personalities like Navroz Contractor, Milan Kundera, K P Sasi, and others will be honored in the Homage category. Deepa Dhanraj, an acclaimed director and activist, will receive a lifetime achievement award.

The festival will culminate with an awards ceremony on August 9, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the awards, and nine of Deepa Dhanraj’s films will be screened. If you’re interested in attending, you can register online at www.idsffk.in for Rs 590 (general public) or Rs 354 (students). Offline registration is also available at the delegate cell in Kairali Theatre. Don’t miss this incredible celebration of cinema!