Commodity Market: Gold price falls today

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down in the commodity market. 10 gram of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,380. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,350. Silver was priced at Rs 77,000 per kilo.

Price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs 44,280 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal surged by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 59,510 per 10 gram, up Rs 107 or 0.18%. Silver futures settled at Rs 73,879, higher by Rs 132 or 0.18%.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,949.20 per troy ounce, up by $3.50 or 0.54% while Silver futures trading at $24.285, lower by $0.082 or 0.340%. In the global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,948.24 per ounce . It has declined 0.5% so far in the week, heading for its biggest weekly fall since June 23. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,947.30 per ounce. Other precious metals were set for weekly declines as well. Price of spot silver remained firm at $24.14, platinum held at $936.33, and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,241.28.