Govt to provide free medical tests and treatment at public hospitals

The Maharashtra government has approved a significant policy change, deciding to provide medical tests and treatment at public hospitals free of cost. This decision was reached during a state cabinet meeting on Thursday, where the Right To Health policy received approval. The scheme is expected to be launched on August 15 and will offer free medical facilities at 2,418 hospitals and medical centers operated by the state government. These facilities serve over 25.5 million people seeking medical treatment.

The free treatment will be available in various healthcare institutions, including primary health centers, rural hospitals, women hospitals, district general hospitals, and super specialty hospitals. Notably, cancer hospitals in Nashik and Amravati will also be part of this initiative, providing free treatment to patients.

However, it’s important to note that the decision will not be applicable to hospitals and medical colleges falling under the Medical Education Department.

The move is a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability for the people of Maharashtra. By making medical tests and treatment free of cost in these public hospitals, the government aims to ensure that more individuals can access essential healthcare services without financial burden.