Tharoor: Modi Attacked Science, Non-Believers Must Avoid Discussing Beliefs

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his devotion to Lord Ganesha, acknowledging that the deity’s elephant head is a matter of belief and not a result of plastic surgery. In response to the ‘Ganesha myth’ controversy sparked by Speaker A N Shamseer’s remarks, Tharoor emphasized the significance of respecting beliefs while not taking them literally.

Tharoor also highlighted India’s historical contributions to plastic surgery, citing Susrutha as the world’s first plastic surgeon, with documented evidence of rhinoplasty procedures conducted over 2000 years ago.

Furthermore, Tharoor pointed out that he had previously criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements about ancient India’s knowledge of plastic surgery and genetic science. He argued that such claims undermined India’s scientific achievements, urging against connecting scientific truths with religious beliefs.

Tharoor reiterated the importance of respecting others’ beliefs and refraining from commenting on religious matters as a non-believer, affirming that beliefs should always be treated with reverence and not be subject to ridicule or harm.