Filmmaker Siddique’s Health Critical, Undergoes ECMO Treatment

Certainly. Director Siddique’s health has taken a dire turn, prompting his admission to the Intensive Care Unit at Amrita Hospital. The situation is so grave that he is currently dependent on ECMO support, a medical intervention that assists his heart and lungs in their critical functions. This has necessitated the use of a ventilator to maintain his breathing. The gravity of the situation is further emphasized by the fact that his condition is being closely monitored, with doctors deferring any conclusive statement until a 24-hour observation period has passed.

Sources within the hospital have revealed that there is a scheduled board meeting involving medical professionals. This meeting is expected to play a pivotal role in determining the next course of action for Siddique’s treatment. It is anticipated that a comprehensive medical bulletin will be issued following this meeting, shedding light on his current health status and the steps being taken to address the critical condition.

This unfortunate turn of events follows Siddique’s initial hospitalization due to a liver ailment on July 10th. What makes this situation particularly dire is the fact that he was already grappling with pre-existing respiratory issues. The situation took a turn for the worse when an infection invaded his respiratory system, and the implications of this soon spread to his liver, exacerbating his overall health condition.

In the midst of grappling with these complex health challenges, medical experts had reportedly suggested the possibility of a liver transplant. However, the feasibility of this option was significantly hampered by the compromised functioning of Siddique’s inner organs. His heart, in particular, bore the brunt of this turmoil, ultimately culminating in a heart attack that only further escalated his already fragile health condition.

As the situation continues to unfold, it’s clear that Director Siddique’s health hangs in the balance, and medical experts are working tirelessly to stabilize his condition and provide him with the best possible care. The film industry and his fans anxiously await updates on his progress, hoping for a positive turn in this challenging chapter of his life.