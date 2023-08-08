Hyundai launches Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the adventure edition of Creta and Alcazar in the Indian market. The adventure model of Creta comes at a starting price of Rs 15.17 lakh. While Alcazar can be purchased at 19.3 lakh and goes up to 21.23 lakh for the top model.

Both the SUVs in the adventure edition come with 21 unique features. The list includes a dashcam with a dual camera, rugged door cladding, 3D designer adventure mats, adventure emblem on fender, sporty metal pedals, black front grille with Hyundai Logo, dark chrome rear Hyundai Logo, dark chrome Creta & Alcazar lettering, black skid plate (front & rear), black side sill, black roof rails with shark-fin antenna, black fog lamp garnish (Alcazar), black ORVM, body-colored door handle, black tailgate garnish (Alcazar), black painted alloy wheels.

The Creta Adventure edition is only offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 115hp and 144Nm. It is available on the SX trim with the 6-speed manual gearbox and the SX (O) trim with the CVT.

The Alcazar Adventure edition is available with both the 160hp, 253Nm, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 7-seat configuration.