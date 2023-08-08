Mammootty’s Photo Enhances Nazriya’s Birthday Wish for Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil’s birthday wish from Nazriya held a unique charm thanks to the shared photograph! The captured moment featured Nazriya alongside Fahadh, with Mammootty behind the lens.

Her heartfelt caption read, “Happy birthday, my star. Love you, Shanu. There’s no one like you! The best is yet to come. The bestest friend. We love you. Sharing this picture taken by our favourite Mammootty.”

Nazriya consistently finds creative ways to mark Fahadh’s birthdays. Given Fahadh’s absence on social media, these shared images become windows into his life. On his 41st birthday, she sported a hat bearing the name ‘Fafa,’ a touching gesture to honor his special day.