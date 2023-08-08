Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Visit: Scheduled for Aug 12-13

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to make his way to Wayanad, marking his initial visit to the constituency since his reinstatement as a member of Parliament. The visit, scheduled for August 12-13, holds special significance after his recent legal developments. Following a successful stay of his conviction in a criminal defamation case by the Supreme Court, Gandhi was reinstated as an MP by the Lok Sabha secretariat. This decision reverberates as a victory for democracy and the people of Wayanad, who eagerly await his return to the parliamentary fold.

Announcing the upcoming visit, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal shared his enthusiasm on Twitter, stating, “On 12-13 August, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be in his constituency Wayanad! The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!” This visit comes after Gandhi’s disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP on March 24, following a two-year jail sentence handed down by the metropolitan court in Surat, Gujarat, a day prior.

Having taken his case to the courts, Gandhi’s journey through the legal process culminated in a significant turn of events. On July 7, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea to stay the conviction, prompting him to approach the apex court on July 15. This series of legal steps and subsequent decisions ultimately paved the way for his reinstatement and the eagerly awaited return to his Wayanad constituency, signaling a renewed chapter in his parliamentary journey.