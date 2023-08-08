Senthil Balaji questioned by Probe agency in money laundering case

In connection with the money laundering case that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into, agents questioned detained Minister V Senthil Balaji for a second day on Tuesday. According to a source, the officials interrogated the minister about the mysterious property certificates for 60 land parcels, some cash, and unaccounted goods that were taken during the recent raids.

After over two months of legal wrangling, the ED was able to secure the minister’s custody. On Monday evening, the ED escorted the minister to the directorate’s office after completing all formalities with the Puzhal jail administration, where he was being held.

Senthil Balaji was detained on June 14 in connection with a money laundering investigation started by the ED based on a cash for job case that had been reported to the Central Crime Branch police in Chennai when he was serving as the transport minister under the previous AIADMK administration.

He will be held until August 12 by the Enforcement Directorate. Before being imprisoned at the Puzhal jail, the minister underwent cardiac surgery.

During the raid on the home of a man alleged to be a close aide of the minister, the paperwork pertaining to the land parcels and other valuables were taken.