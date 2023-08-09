Effective Exercises to Help Prevent and Reduce Double Chin

Exercise to avoid double chin:

1. Chin Lifts: Tilt your head back and look toward the ceiling. Pucker your lips and extend your lower jaw forward, feeling a stretch under your chin. Hold for a few seconds, then relax. Repeat 10-15 times.

2. Neck Stretch: Gently tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear toward your shoulder. Hold the stretch for 15-20 seconds, then switch sides. Repeat 3 times on each side.

3. Jaw Release: Sit or stand with your back straight. Move your lower jaw in a chewing motion, without actually chewing. Open your mouth wide, feeling the stretch in your neck and under your chin. Close your mouth and repeat the movement 10 times.

4. Tongue Press: Press your tongue against the roof of your mouth and hold it there while you slowly lower your chin toward your chest. Hold for 5-10 seconds, then release. Repeat 10 times.

5. Ball Exercise: Place a small ball under your chin. Press your chin down against the ball while keeping your neck and shoulders relaxed. Hold for a few seconds, then release. Repeat 10 times.

6. Kiss the Ceiling: Tilt your head back and pucker your lips as if you’re blowing a kiss to the ceiling. Hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat 10 times.

7. Fish Face: Suck in your cheeks and lips to create a “fish face.” Hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat 10 times.

Remember to perform these exercises regularly and maintain proper posture to help prevent and reduce the appearance of a double chin.