Property owners in Nuh claims, no notices given prior to any bulldozer operation

The Haryana government allegedly destroyed several of the properties in Nuh without giving prior notice as part of its bulldozer operation, which was subsequently halted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to Nawab Shaikh alias Abdul Rasheed, the shops he inherited from his father Abdul Karim were destroyed.

Nawab Sheikh claimed that during the administration’s action, he went to meet the officials and displayed property documents. But nobody paid attention to him.

He said that he received no notice, and he added that the structure had been standing for the previous ten years despite the government’s lack of notice concern.

‘Why did they not break it ten years ago? Why was the shop allowed built? It was not illegal when I was making it. Today, when there was a quarrel, it became illegal?’ asked Sheikh.

Owner of a three-story marble showroom Liaquat also asserted that his business was demolished without warning.

He claimed to have purchased the land in 2019 and had the building finished by 2021. I hadn’t received any warning prior to that, he continued, adding that his land and paperwork were legal.

Meanwhile, Nuh DC Dhirendra Khadgata said: ‘After the Punjab and Haryana High Court order, everything is being carried out as per the court’s direction.’

According to information obtained from the government, bulldozers have so far removed around 57 acres of land. Additionally, encroachments at Nuh Nagina, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Pinganwa were eliminated.

In relation to the violence that took place last month, the police have made 312 arrests and filed 142 FIRs. Anil Vij, the home minister for Haryana, reported on Tuesday that at least 106 persons had been placed in preventive arrest.

The clashes, which started on July 31 in Nuh over an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) parade and expanded to Gurugram and other locations, claimed the lives of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.