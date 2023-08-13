Google Doodle celebrates Indian actress Sridevi’s 60th birthday!

Today’s Google Doodle, created by guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee from Mumbai, commemorates the 60th birthday of Indian actress Sridevi. With an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades and nearly 300 films, Sridevi brought brilliance to Bollywood’s dramatic and comedic productions, often shining without a male counterpart in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Born on this day in 1963 in present-day Tamil Nadu, India, Sridevi developed a passion for movies from an early age, beginning her acting journey at the tender age of four in the Tamil movie “Kandhan Karunai.” Her proficiency in various South Indian languages allowed her to expand her presence into other film industries within India, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies.

In 1976, Sridevi gained national acclaim as the lead in K. Balachander’s “Moondru Mudichu.” The success of this film catapulted her, along with her co-stars, into even greater fame with hits like “Guru” and “Sankarlal.” During this time, she was considered the shining star of Tamil cinema, attracting attention from producers in the Hindi-speaking film industry as well.

After her role in the action comedy “Himmatwala,” Sridevi became a Bollywood icon, cementing her status as a national attraction. She continued her success with notable films such as the romantic drama “Sadma” and the comedy “ChaalBaz,” achieving an extraordinary feat in the industry by headlining blockbusters without a male counterpart in a traditionally male-dominated environment.

Sridevi took a hiatus from acting in the early 2000s but later made a comeback with “English Vinglish,” marking her triumphant return as a leading lady in Bollywood. Her contributions were recognized with the prestigious Padma Shri award from the Indian government. In 2017, her performance in the crime thriller “Mom” as a fierce and protective mother earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Sridevi’s impact on the film industry is undeniable, as she paved the way for women to take on leading roles in Indian cinema, leaving an indelible mark. She will always be remembered as one of the greatest Indian actors of her era.

Happy 60th birthday, Sridevi!