Dubai launches new entry permit system

Dubai: Dubai has introduced a new entry permit system for GCC residents. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) has announced this.

‘This service has been activated to issue a prior online entry permit for travellers residing in GCC countries, in order to ensure a smooth entry process into the UAE, and streamline procedures,’ GDRFA said via an Instagram post.

Required documents for the new entry permit:

The original passport

Upon arrival, presenting the original residence permit issued by a GCC country

A civil or labour card

How to apply:

Via the GDRFAD website:

Log in to the smart services through (UAE Pass or username)

Select the service

Fill in the application

Pay the fees

It will cost AED250 with VAT (5%).