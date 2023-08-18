Dubai launches new entry permit system

Dubai: Dubai has introduced a new entry permit system for GCC residents. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) has announced this.
‘This service has been activated to issue a prior online entry permit for travellers residing in GCC countries, in order to ensure a smooth entry process into the UAE, and streamline procedures,’ GDRFA said via an Instagram post.
Required documents for the new entry permit:
The original passport
Upon arrival, presenting the original residence permit issued by a GCC country
A civil or labour card
How to apply:
Via the GDRFAD website:
Log in to the smart services through (UAE Pass or username)
Select the service
Fill in the application
Pay the fees
It will cost AED250 with VAT (5%).
