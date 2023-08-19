The world’s cheapest house is in the US state of Michigan at just a dollar

Media reports from the United States on Friday (August 18) revealed that the world’s most inexpensive home is situated in the state of Michigan, priced at just one dollar. The real estate firm Zillow’s website showcases this dwelling, located in Pontiac, Michigan. The Zillow post enthusiastically introduces the property as the “World’s Cheapest Home!” positioned in the heart of Pontiac. The post encourages potential buyers to embrace the challenge of transforming the two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch into a masterpiece.

Surprisingly, this house is listed for an astonishingly low $1. The Zillow post elaborates, emphasizing that this property is not merely a dwelling; it presents an opportunity for an extraordinary real estate adventure. Constructed in 1956, the house is available for purchase until August 23. As per CNBC’s report, this house was previously sold for $4,092 in February 2022.

The house features two bedrooms, a single bathroom, and a ranch-style layout. The Zillow post playfully notes that while the roof may be aging, it has yet to spring leaks, providing an unexpected thrill of excitement. The post humorously highlights a distinctive characteristic—the avant-garde “floor hole” art installation conveniently positioned near the furnace.

Additionally, the post describes the overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds in the garden, contributing an air of enigma that entices local critters to participate in an impromptu garden celebration.

The Zillow post urges potential buyers to prepare for an extraordinary journey filled with surprises and character. It encourages them to seize the opportunity to own a slice of Pontiac’s uniqueness, highlighting that purchasing this property is not only obtaining a house but embarking on a remarkable experience. The post concludes by advising interested parties to act swiftly before another individual seizes this exceptional chance.