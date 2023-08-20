Two detained for writing fake letter to governor criticising minister in Karnataka

The state of Karnataka’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) detained two agriculture department employees from Mysore on Sunday in connection with an alleged bogus letter that was sent to the governor and accused state minister N Cheluvarayaswamy of corruption.

It was claimed that Karnataka’s Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy wanted a payment of between Rs 6 and 8 lakh from officials in the letter addressed to Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and signed in the names of 8 assistant directors from the agriculture department.

The governor had responded to the letter by giving Vandita Sharma, the chief secretary of Karnataka, the go-ahead to investigate.

‘Joint agriculture directors of different taluks of Mandya district have written to me that the minister has demanded Rs 6-8 lakh from officials. If such corruption is not stopped, officials stated that they would consume poison. Immediately, look into this matter and act accordingly,’ read the letter written by the Governor to the Chief Secretary.

These accusations were refuted and labelled ‘false’ by minister N Cheluvarayaswamy, who also denied them.

Later, on August 8, the case was given to CID, Karnataka’s investigation department, to look into the allegations.

Members of the district’s legislative assembly (MLAs) and legislative council (MLCs) also complained about the letter to the Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP).

On Sunday, the CID detained two agriculture department employees of Karnataka who they claim authored and signed a letter in the names of eight other employees of the same department.

Speaking on the arrests, N Cheluvarayaswamy said, ‘I have received information that these two officers had signed under the name of 8 Assistant Directors from the Agriculture Department.’