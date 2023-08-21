DK Shivakumar says, Alternative to New Education Policy soon in Karnataka

On Monday, DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka, announced that the National Education Policy (NEP) would be removed from the state’s school curriculum and that ‘an alternative education system will be decided soon.’

After a meeting with the state’s primary and higher education ministers and vice chancellors, he made this announcement.

‘The final decision is that NEP will not be here. The government and the two concerned ministers will decide on a new education system soon. Education is a state subject, so there will be a new education policy. A committee will be in place soon,’ Shivakumar said.

He added, ‘For now, the old system will be back in place. Nothing new as of now.’

‘NEP is not there in any of the BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh,’ Shivakumar stated when asked about the introduction of NEP in Karnataka in 2021. But someone brought it here. Before such measures are put in place, much thought should be given to them.

In August 2021, Karnataka became the first state to use NEP in higher education. The NEP was challenged by the Congress, which was in opposition at the time, calling it the ‘Nagpur Education Policy intended to propagate RSS agenda.’ Nagpur is home to RSS’s corporate headquarters.

In its electoral platform, the Congress pledged to abolish the NEP, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated during the most recent budget that it would be replaced by a state education strategy.