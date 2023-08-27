Emirate in UAE announces 35% traffic fine discount

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have introduced a traffic fine discount scheme. Motorists will get up to 35% discount on traffic fines in the emirate. The new scheme was launched as part of the emirate’s ‘Initiate and Benefit’ initiative.

Motorists who pays traffic fines promptly will benefit from this scheme. The 35% discount is given when a fine is paid in full within 60 days of the violation, with a discount of 25% for fines paid within a year. The discount is not applicable on serious traffic violations.

Also Read: UAE Police issues list of fines and penalties for drivers

Payments can be paid in installment through banks with a zero interest rate for a period of 12 months. The option to avail of interest-free instalment plans for a 12-month period is itroduced in collaboration with select banks affiliated with the authority, provided the credit card is issued by the listed banks. The banks are:

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

Emirates Islamic Bank

Mashreq Al Islami Bank

How to pay your fines:

Go to the official Abu Dhabi Police website.

Enter your Emirates ID details and vehicle registration number.

Complete the captcha image to ensure secure access.

A list of fines you’ve accrued will be displayed, including any applicable discounts.

Use your credit or debit card to make the payment right on the website.