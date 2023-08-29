UAE offers visa on arrival for citizens of 82 countries: Full list

Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE has released list of countries that are given Visa-free travel to the UAE. Citizens of 82 can enter the UAE without obtaining a visa beforehand. Citizens of these countries may receive one of two possible visas on arrival: either a 30-day entry visa, which is extendable for 10 days, or a 90-day one.
Visitors from GCC countries can use their passports or their Identity Card to enter, and do not require a visa or a sponsor. Indian citizens holding an ordinary passport can get a 14-day entry visa upon arrival and can apply for a 14-day extension. However, their passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival, and the traveller must have a visit visa or permanent residency card issued by the United States, the United Kingdom, or any EU country.
According to latest information on the ministry’s official website, citizens from 115 countries require a visa to enter the UAE.
Following are the countries/states whose citizens can enter the UAE visa-free, based on the latest MOFA list:
Australia
Swiss Confederation
Czech Republic
Slovak Republic
French Republic
Hellenic Republic (Republic of Greece)
Hungary
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United States of America
United Mexican States
Japan
Principality of Andorra
Principality of Liechtenstein
Principality of Monaco
Ukraine
Barbados
Brunei Darussalam
Solomon Islands
Republic of Azerbaijan
Republic of Estonia
Argentine Republic
Eastern Republic of Uruguay
Republic of Albania
Federative Republic of Brazil
Portuguese Republic
Republic of El Salvador
People’s Republic of China
Republic of Maldives
Federal Republic of Germany
Republic of Austria
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Iceland
Republic of Italy
Republic of Paraguay
Republic of Bulgaria
Republic of Poland
Republic of Peru
Republic of Belarus
Republic of Chile
Republic of San Marino
Republic of Slovenia
Republic of Singapore
Republic of Seychelles
Republic of Serbia
Republic of Finland
Republic of Cyprus
Republic of Kazakhstan
Republic of Croatia
Republic of Korea
Republic of Costa Rica
Republic of Colombia
Republic of Kiribati
Republic of Latvia
Republic of Lithuania
Republic of Malta
Republic of Mauritius
Republic of Nauru
Republic of Honduras
Georgia
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
State of Israel
State of Kuwait
State of Qatar
Vatican City State
Russian Federation
Romania
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Sultanate of Oman
Commonwealth of the Bahamas
Canada
Malaysia
Hong Kong
Kingdom of Spain
Kingdom of Bahrain
Kingdom of Denmark
Kingdom of Sweden
Kingdom of Norway
Kingdom of Belgium
Kingdom of the Netherlands
Montenegro
New Zealand
