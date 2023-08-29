UAE offers visa on arrival for citizens of 82 countries: Full list

Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE has released list of countries that are given Visa-free travel to the UAE. Citizens of 82 can enter the UAE without obtaining a visa beforehand. Citizens of these countries may receive one of two possible visas on arrival: either a 30-day entry visa, which is extendable for 10 days, or a 90-day one.

Visitors from GCC countries can use their passports or their Identity Card to enter, and do not require a visa or a sponsor. Indian citizens holding an ordinary passport can get a 14-day entry visa upon arrival and can apply for a 14-day extension. However, their passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival, and the traveller must have a visit visa or permanent residency card issued by the United States, the United Kingdom, or any EU country.

According to latest information on the ministry’s official website, citizens from 115 countries require a visa to enter the UAE.

Following are the countries/states whose citizens can enter the UAE visa-free, based on the latest MOFA list:

Australia

Swiss Confederation

Czech Republic

Slovak Republic

French Republic

Hellenic Republic (Republic of Greece)

Hungary

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States of America

United Mexican States

Japan

Principality of Andorra

Principality of Liechtenstein

Principality of Monaco

Ukraine

Barbados

Brunei Darussalam

Solomon Islands

Republic of Azerbaijan

Republic of Estonia

Argentine Republic

Eastern Republic of Uruguay

Republic of Albania

Federative Republic of Brazil

Portuguese Republic

Republic of El Salvador

People’s Republic of China

Republic of Maldives

Federal Republic of Germany

Republic of Austria

Republic of Ireland

Republic of Iceland

Republic of Italy

Republic of Paraguay

Republic of Bulgaria

Republic of Poland

Republic of Peru

Republic of Belarus

Republic of Chile

Republic of San Marino

Republic of Slovenia

Republic of Singapore

Republic of Seychelles

Republic of Serbia

Republic of Finland

Republic of Cyprus

Republic of Kazakhstan

Republic of Croatia

Republic of Korea

Republic of Costa Rica

Republic of Colombia

Republic of Kiribati

Republic of Latvia

Republic of Lithuania

Republic of Malta

Republic of Mauritius

Republic of Nauru

Republic of Honduras

Georgia

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

State of Israel

State of Kuwait

State of Qatar

Vatican City State

Russian Federation

Romania

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sultanate of Oman

Commonwealth of the Bahamas

Canada

Malaysia

Hong Kong

Kingdom of Spain

Kingdom of Bahrain

Kingdom of Denmark

Kingdom of Sweden

Kingdom of Norway

Kingdom of Belgium

Kingdom of the Netherlands

Montenegro

New Zealand