Vistara announces new international flight service: Details

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Vistara Airline announced new international flight service. The airline will operate non-stop flight service from Delhi to Maldives. The direct flight service will start from October 1, 2023. Vistara already operates the direct flight from Mumbai to Maldives.

Interested flyers from Delhi can book a direct flight to Maldives by visiting Vistara’s official website. The flight named UK 0273 from Delhi to Maldives will depart at 10:45 and will reach the destination at 14:20. While on return, the flight named UK 0274 will leave from Maldives at 15:20, and will land in the national capital at 19:55.

Also Read: Gulf country announces updated list of penalties for trespassing on public properties

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.