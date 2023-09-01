Paliyekkara Toll Fees Increase Today

The Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited (GIPL) has implemented the seventh toll fee increase at the Paliyekkara toll plaza, situated along the Mannuthy-Edappally segment of National Highway 544. This decision has come amidst growing dissent against the continued toll collection. The revised rates went into effect on September 1, Friday.

For multiple journeys, the new toll rates vary, with vehicles incurring an additional cost ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 10. Multi-axle vehicles, buses, and trucks are subject to an extra toll fee of Rs 5.

Here’s an overview of the new rates:

– Car/van/jeep – Rs 90 (single journey) – Rs 140 (multiple journeys)

– Light Commercial Vehicles – Rs 160 (single journey) – Rs 240 (multiple journeys)

– Bus/truck – Rs 320 (single journey) – Rs 480 (multiple journeys)

– Multi-axle vehicles – Rs 515 (single journey) – Rs 775 (multiple journeys)

It’s worth noting that there has been no modification in the fares for passengers utilizing monthly passes.

Since GIPL commenced toll collection at Paliyekkara in early 2012, they have consistently raised fees since 2015. Critics argue that collecting tolls without addressing road construction issues is unfair to commuters.

This toll collection is a result of a section of the highway being developed on a built-operate-transfer basis by the National Highways Authority of India. The concessionaire, Guruvayoor Infrastructure Private Limited, has been granted permission to collect tolls until 2028.