Hsingang: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck rural part of southern Taiwan on Tuesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was Hsingang village in Chiayi county with a depth of 8.5 km.

There is no immediate reports of any damage.The quake was not felt in the capital Taipei.

Also Read: Lenovo launches Windows gaming handheld device: DetailsĀ

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.