Indian Army reports no enemy drones on territory; situation under full control

The Indian Army has confirmed that no enemy drones are currently present on Indian soil, stating that the situation is calm and fully under control. This reassurance follows incidents on Monday evening when red streaks and explosions were observed in the Samba sector, indicating that India’s air defence systems had intercepted drones from Pakistan. According to Army sources, only a small number of drones entered the sector, were engaged promptly, and posed no significant threat.

In a parallel development, India and Pakistan held Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks to discuss de-escalation along the border. The discussions emphasized a mutual commitment to cease all hostilities, including avoiding any firing or aggressive military action. Both sides also considered immediate steps for reducing troop presence along the borders and forward positions. The talks were initially planned for noon on Monday but were conducted in the evening, building upon an earlier understanding reached on Saturday through a call from the Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai shared that Pakistan had proposed a cessation of hostilities, which was agreed upon to begin from 5:00 PM on May 10. However, he expressed disappointment that Pakistan violated the agreement just hours later through renewed firing and drone intrusions. These breaches were met with a robust Indian response. India has made it clear through a hotline message that any repeat of such actions would be countered aggressively, with the Army Commanders given full authority by the Chief of Army Staff. These developments follow Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people.