14 Dead from Illicit Liquor in Amritsar; 5 Held

At least 14 people have died in Amritsar, Punjab, after consuming spurious liquor over the past two days, officials confirmed. The deaths occurred across five villages—Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Therewal, and Talwandi Ghuman. In addition to the fatalities, six others have been hospitalised in serious condition with symptoms of alcohol poisoning and are currently under close medical supervision.

The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Maninder Singh, has launched an investigation. Five individuals—Prabhjit Singh (the main accused), Kulbir Singh, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Ninder Kaur—have been arrested. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Excise Act, as authorities work to uncover the source of the toxic alcohol and whether a broader network is involved.

This tragedy echoes past hooch incidents in India, such as the 2020 case in Punjab that killed over 120 people and others in Tamil Nadu and Bihar in recent years. These repeated occurrences underscore the persistent problem of unregulated alcohol production. The Amritsar deaths have renewed calls for tighter enforcement and scrutiny of illicit liquor distribution, as officials vow swift action to prevent further loss of life.