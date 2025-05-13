IPL 2025: Full List of Rescheduled Matches

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has decided to resume the Indian Premier League (IPL). The matches will be played across six venues from May 17 with the final slated for June 3. The IPL was halted on May 8 after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off after Pakistan tried to invade Indian air space near Chandigarh.

‘BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,’ the board said in a statement.

Here is the IPL 2025 revised schedule in full:

The first match upon the resumption of the league will be between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on May 17. The six venues for league matches as per the revised schedule will be: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The venues for the playoff matches will be announced at a later date. However, the dates of the playoff matches have been announced and as per the schedule, Qualifier 1 will be held on May 29 followed by the Eliminator on May 30. The Qualifier 2 will be played on June 1, to be followed by the title match two days later.

A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues and the revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.