Indian Railways revises schedule of a Vande Bharat Express train: Details

Mumbai: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the schedule of the country’s 47th Vande Bharat Express train . This semi-high-speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. This ultra-modern train is being operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory, India’s 47th Vande Bharat Express train runs on Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin route. The train number 22470/22469 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of 659 km in 08:20 hrs. This is the fastest train on the route.

During its journey between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Khajuraho, the train number 22469/22470 Vande Bharat Express stops at six stations. These are – Agra Cantonment, Gwalior, V LakshmiBai JHS, Lalitpur Junction, Tikamgarh, and MCS Chhatarpur.

Also Read: Motorola launches new flip phone in India: Details

However, now the national transporter has revised the stoppages of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express. The train will also stop at Datia railway station on an experimental basis from May 13 till further notice.

The national transporter has also revised the timing of train number 22469 Vande Bharat Express train in Gwalior at 19:28 hrs. On the other hand, the train number 22470 Vande Bharat Express train at two stations — V LakshmiBai JHS, and Tikamgarh. The train will now arrived V LakshmiBai JHS at 10:30 hrs and at Tikamgarh at 12:21 hrs.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express train has 8 coaches. These are – 7 AC Chair Car, and 1 Executive AC.The fare for travelling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin to Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express train is Rs 1665 for AC Chair Car, and Rs 3055 for Executive AC.