Massaging your partner can lead to relationship satisfaction

Studies of the benefits of massage have demonstrated that it is an effective treatment for reducing stress, pain and muscle tension. While more research is needed to confirm the benefits of massage, some studies have found massage may also be of help to soft tissue strains or injuries. But the benefits of massage is not limited to just pains and aches as a new study has now found that giving each other a massage can improve a couple’s both physical and mental well-being as well as lead to relationship satisfaction.

Researchers from Northumbria University in Britain studied a total of 38 participants who completed a three-week massage course, assessing their well-being via questionnaires before and after massage sessions across eight areas of physical and mental well-being, stress, coping and relationship satisfaction.

It was found that giving each other a massage may ensure relationship stability as couples tend to operate as a pair when coping with stress. “Massage can be a simple and effective way for couples to improve their physical and mental well-being whilst showing affection for one another,” said the researchers.

Massage positively impacts the couples’ both the giver and receiver well-being, perceived stress and coping abilities as well as emotional well-being.

“The benefits of receiving a massage from a professional are well documented, but this research shows how a similar outcome can be obtained by couples with little prior training and experience of the activity,” Naruse added.

The results were presented at the British Psychological Society’s Annual Conference in Brighton.

Massage is a cost effective and pleasant intervention that isn’t just for a therapeutic setting but can be easily incorporated into a healthy couple’s daily routine.