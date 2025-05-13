Tata Motors unveils 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift

Mumbai: Leading Indian car maker, Tata Motors unveiled the much anticipated- Tata Altroz facelift. It is the first time that the Altroz has received an upgrade since its launch in 2020, though it got a Dark edition in 2021.

The 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift consists of sleek, sculpted lines and bold 3D front grille. It also gets an all new Luminate LED Lamps, Infinity connected LED Tail lamps, and flush door handles. Other noticeable changes in the 2025 Tata Altroz are redesigned front bumper with vertically placed fog-lamp housing, and new five spoke, 16-inch alloy wheels. The Tata Altroz facelift gets 2-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster and more.

The brand has also revealed that the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift gets five variants in the profile- Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished + S. All the variants get a 6 airbag safety feature as standard.

The Tata Alroz facelift hosts 17.78cm touchscreen Infotainment, auto fold ORVM, clima touch automatic temperature control, height adjustable driver seat, voice assisted electric sunroof and more features depending upon the variants.

The Altroz facelift retains the engine from its ongoing model. It gets a .2-litre petrol engine that comes with a factory-fitted unit as an option and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.