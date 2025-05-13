Police arrests four Bangladeshi infiltrators

Kolkata: Four Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested by West Bengal Police. They were arrested from a place near the international border of India with Bangladesh in Nadia district of West Bengal.

The four arrested, including two women and one man, entered the Indian side illegally almost a year back with the help of local Indian agents based out of Nadia district. Thereafter, they shifted to different parts of the country and started earning a livelihood there through some odd jobs. However, recently, following the initiatives by the administration of different state governments to hunt illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators settled there, the four decided to come to Hanskhali in Nadia district to go back to Bangladesh after getting the first opportunity.

Also Read: More than 100 killed in jihadi attack

On Monday, the local villagers tracked them loitering around mysteriously near the international borders at Hanskhali. The villagers informed the local police, who immediately rushed to the spot and took them into custody.

Later, they were presented at a district court in Nadia district, and the court remanded them to police custody.