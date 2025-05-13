More than 100 killed in jihadi attack

Bamako: More than 100 people, mostly soldiers and aid workers were killed in an attack by a jihadi group in northern Burkina Faso. A jihadi group aligned with Al-Qaida known as Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin, or JNIM, which is active in the Sahel region, claimed responsibility for attack.

The terrorists attacked several locations, including a military base and the long besieged strategic town of Djibo.

Also Read: Tata Motors unveils 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift

Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation of 23 million has been among the worst hit by the security crisis in Africa’s Sahel region, known as the global hot spot for violent extremism. About half of Burkina Faso is outside of government control as a result of the violence that contributed to two coups in 2022.