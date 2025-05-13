Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Army admits to losses in India’s attacks, releases names of soldiers killed

Lahore: The Pakistani army admitted that 11 soldiers and 40 civilians were killed in the recent Indian strikes. Pakistan also confirmed that 78 of its soldiers sustained injuries. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said of the 11 deceased, six were from the army and five were Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officials. This is the first time Pakistan has confirmed that it has lost air force personnel, including chief technician Aurangzeb, in India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In a fierce retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and delivered a devastating blow to terror camps inside Pakistan.

Names of Pakistani soldiers killed in attack:

Naik Abdul Rehman (Pakistan Army)

Lance Naik Dilawar Khan (Pakistan Army)

Lance Naik Ikramullah (Pakistan Army)

Naik Waqar Khalid (Pakistan Army)

Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar (Pakistan Army)

Sepoy Nisar (Pakistan Army)

Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf (Pakistan Air Force)

Chief Technician Aurangzeb (Pakistan Air Force)

Senior Technician Najeeb (Pakistan Air Force)

Corporal Technician Farooq (Pakistan Air Force)

Senior Technician Mubashir (Pakistan Air Force)

India’s Director General of Military Operations, DGMO of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, also said that strikes across nine terror hubs in Pakistan and PoJK under Operation Sindoor killed over 100 terrorists. The DGMO said they include high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast.