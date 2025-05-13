Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon set for October 2025 release

Sony Pictures Classics has announced that Richard Linklater’s upcoming film Blue Moon will debut in select theatres on October 17, 2025, with a wider release set for October 24. The screenplay was written by Robert Kaplow, who also penned Me and Orson Welles, which Linklater previously adapted for the screen. Blue Moon stars Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, and Andrew Scott.

The film centers on songwriter Lorenz Hart, played by Hawke, exploring his final days marked by emotional turmoil and alcoholism. Set against the backdrop of the opening night of the musical Oklahoma!, the story captures a pivotal moment in American theatre history, highlighting the groundbreaking collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

Blue Moon is a collaboration between Detour, Renovo, Wild Atlantic Pictures, Under the Influence, and Citizen Media. It premiered at the 75th Berlin Film Festival on February 18, where Andrew Scott earned the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance. Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke is also set to return in Black Phone 2, a sequel to the 2021 horror hit, alongside much of the original cast.