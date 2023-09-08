Karnataka minister argues centre has rice supplies but did not give

Dinesh Gundu Rao, the health minister for Karnataka, asserted on Thursday that the federal government had plenty of rice on hand but had purposefully stopped distributing it across the country, including to Karnataka, for political reasons. He claimed that the action intends to thwart the state’s efforts to carry out the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The Anna Bhagya scheme was launched by the Karnataka government on 10 July specifically for people who fall under the BPL category (below the poverty line). In accordance with this programme, beneficiaries receive Rs 170 via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in return for an additional 5 kg of rice, which is distributed by the state government in place of rice.

Dinesh Gundu Rao bemoaned the Centre’s failure to give rice when it was required and accessible. He called it a regrettable political-motivated action that led to the suspension of rice distribution across the country, not only in Karnataka. This move was obviously intended to hinder their attempts to put the Anna Bhagya plan into effect.

Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of Karnataka, had earlier charged that the BJP-led federal government was acting inhumanely and anti-poor. Siddaramaiah delivered these comments at a celebration honouring the ‘Ksheera Bhagya’ scheme, which supplies milk to government kids every day, in Madhugiri, Tumakuru district, on the occasion of its tenth anniversary.