China’s Marriage-Centric Fashion Trend Ignites Feminist Debate

A fashion trend in China, often referred to as ‘good for marriage,’ has stirred significant controversy on social media. Many women argue that this demure and feminine style perpetuates gender stereotypes and hinders financial independence. The trend gained popularity as social media influencers promoted methods to enhance a woman’s attractiveness to potential husbands. This surge coincided with government efforts to increase marriage and birth rates, which had reached record lows, leading to the country’s first population decline in six decades.

The connection between birth rates and marriage rates is underscored by official policies that make it challenging for single women to have children. One Weibo user commented, “I’m desperately working towards the ‘difficult to marry style.’ I love exercising, shopping, and I’m a super feminist who loves to argue.” Another user echoed a similar sentiment, stating, “I am so happy alone. Super happy! Be a hard-to-marry girl, sensible, self-interested, loves herself.”

The “good for marriage” style is characterized by pastel makeup and modest clothing, inspired by the 2021 drama “Brilliant Girls,” which revolves around a woman’s quest to marry quickly. In Chinese, this trend is literally translated as “good family tradition,” reinforcing traditional gender roles where women are viewed as primary caregivers for their families.

Many young Chinese women cite high childcare costs, disruptions to their careers, and a lack of desire for marriage as reasons for not wanting children. Users like Angel on China’s Little Red Book social media platform express their dedication to achieving financial independence, emphasizing that ultimately, wealth and self-sufficiency are paramount.