Karnataka state-owned bus strikes lorry, killed 5, injured 8 people

Police in Chitradurga, Karnataka, reported that a state-owned bus collided with a lorry on Monday, causing five fatalities and eight injuries. The disaster, which occurred in the early hours near Gollahalli in the Hiriyur taluk of the district, also claimed the life of a five-year-old child, according to news agency PTI.

Police claim that the incident happened because the bus driver was speeding and operating the bus carelessly. He initially made an attempt to pass the lorry that was travelling slowly. The bus’s left side sustained complete damage.

According to PTI, two passengers on board the bus operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation perished there, while the other three perished from their wounds in a nearby hospital.

Eight more people were hurt, and they were taken to Taluk General Hospital and Chitradurga General Hospital in Challakere town for medical attention.

The victims of the tragedy have been identified as Bengalureans Mabamma (35) and Parvathamma (53), as well as Raichur district residents Narsanna (5) and Ravi (23), both of whom were residents of Maski. The identity of the fifth passenger who perished in the collision is still unknown.

Additional inquiry, according to Superintendent of Police (Chitradurga) Dharmender Kumar Meena, is being conducted.