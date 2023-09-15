Millions attend Constitution preamble reading event held in Karnataka

As part of the celebrations for the ‘International Day of Democracy,’ the Karnataka government planned a massive reading of the Constitution’s preamble on Friday. Tens of thousands of participants from both India and overseas took part in the programme simultaneously.

‘We, the People of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a Sovereign Democratic Republic and to secure to all its citizens…,’ was read aloud in Kannada from the grand steps of the ‘Vidhan Soudha’ here as the Chief Minister Siddaramaiaha, along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and several other guests, led the celebrations.

In June, the Karnataka government made daily reading of the preamble a requirement for all students enrolled in government, aided, or private schools and colleges. Additionally, it mandated that the preamble of the Constitution be displayed in all state government and semi-government offices.

Speaking to the crowd, Siddaramaiah claimed that the administration had ‘walked the talk’ by keeping four out of the five ‘guarantees’ made by the Congress prior to the election.

‘Protection of the Constitution is the duty of every citizenâ€æOur Constitution opens with We the people of India. If the wishes of the Constitution are not effectively understood and followed, it is not possible to build an equal society,’ the chief minister said.

According to Siddaramaiah, his government has put in place initiatives for the prosperity of all, and their goal was to return money to the public to enhance their lives, in accordance with the objective of the Constitution which asks for an equal society and promotes secular principles.

‘Our government has implemented programmes for the prosperity of all, as per the aspirations of equal society and secular principle of the Constitution,’ he said.

According to the chief minister, anti-Constitutional forces are attempting to repeal the Constitution and reinstate Manusmriti. He urged the state to be on guard and knowledgeable about this.

‘Destroying the Constitution and enforcing Manusmriti means 90% of Indians will be forced back into slavery,’ he threatened, noting that there are other plots underway to achieve this.

According to Siddaramaiah, India’s democratic system was officially enacted once the Constitution was adopted.

‘The democratic system has been formed in our land since the time of Buddha and Basavanna (12th-century social reformer)The debates held in the Parliament during the promulgation of the Constitution seem to reflect the importance of our Constitution and the mindset of the opponents of the Constitution,’ the chief minister added.