Nipah outbreak: Kerala HC requests state govt to provide guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrimage

The Kerala High Court has requested the state government to consider issuing guidelines for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage due to concerns over the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district. Specifically, the court has advised the Travancore Devaswom Board commissioner to engage in discussions with the health secretary to make an informed decision on this matter.

Sabarimala, located in Pathanamthitta district, traditionally opens for pilgrims for five days every Malayalam month, and the upcoming opening is scheduled for Sunday.

In response, the state government has informed the court that restrictions have already been imposed in the northern Kozhikode district where the Nipah virus has been confirmed. The virus has affected a total of six individuals in the state, resulting in two fatalities so far.

To address safety concerns, the court has taken proactive measures to ensure the well-being of pilgrims during the Sabarimala pilgrimage in light of the ongoing Nipah outbreak.